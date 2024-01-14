Maldives, India start talks to withdraw troops: Report





According to the latest government figures, there are 88 Indian military personnel in the Maldives.





In a press briefing, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President's Office, said that President Muizzu has formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel by March 15, the SunOnline newspaper reported.





"Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration," he said.





Maldives and India have set up a high-level core group to negotiate the withdrawal of troops.





The group held its first meeting at the Foreign Ministry Headquarters in Male' on Sunday morning.





The meeting was also attended by Indian high commissioner Munu Mahawar, the report said.





Nazim confirmed the meeting and said the agenda for the meeting was the request to withdraw troops by March 15.





The Indian government did not immediately confirm the media report or comment on it. -- PTI

