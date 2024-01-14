RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lohri celebrated across country, devotees take dip in Amritsar Golden temple Sarovar
January 14, 2024  22:12
Union minister Piyush Goyal celebrates Lohri with US trade representative ambassador Katherine Tai and her delegations, in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Union minister Piyush Goyal celebrates Lohri with US trade representative ambassador Katherine Tai and her delegations, in New Delhi/ANI Photo
As the country celebrates the festival of Lohri with great fervour this year, devotees in Punjab took a dip at the holy Sarovar at the Golden temple in Amritsar.  

Bhupinder Sabharwal, a devotee at the Golden Temple said, "It is an auspicious day today, a large number of people are coming here. I pray that everyone is blessed. Holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti is considered very significant. Everything gets well by donating today."  

Notably, the harvest festival- celebrated across the country and known by different names- is just around the corner. Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, Magh Bihu, and Uttarayan- all signify gratitude for a good harvest and celebrate it with traditional and regional feasts.  

In addition to celebrating the crop harvest, Lohri marks the end of the winter season. 

The nation as a whole, but especially Punjab and Northern India, celebrate Lohri with great joy and happiness.  

One of the happiest and most widely celebrated festivities in India, Lohri also includes the warmth of bonfires, delicious foods, and the sounds of old-fashioned folk melodies. 

It is celebrated on the eve of Makar Sankranti to mark the conclusion of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. -- ANI
