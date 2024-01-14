RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala police book Muslim youth leader over 'hand chopping' remark
January 14, 2024  12:26
A case has been registered against a Muslim youth wing leader here over his recent controversial 'hand chopping' remark. 

A case under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot) of the IPC was lodged on Saturday against Sathar Panthaloor, a leader of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama's students wing Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation in connection with his controversial statement, the police said on Sunday. 

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama is an association of eminent Sunni scholars with the highest support base among Kerala Muslims. 

The action was taken based on a complaint sent to the Malappuram superintendent of police by an individual, they said. 

According to the complaint, the Sunni youth wing leader's statement could lead to incitement of violence between different groups. 

Panthaloor, speaking at a recent programme in Malappuram, had warned of chopping off hands of those who criticise and cause difficulties to the Samastha's scholars. -- PTI
