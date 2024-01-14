RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Investors eye Ayodhya hospitality sector investments
January 14, 2024  19:24
Investors have signed various agreements for big investments in the hospitality sector in Ayodhya, as the upcoming Ram Temple provides immense potential for religious tourism. 

Famous hotel brands are establishing their branches in Ayodhya, and approximately 50 major hotel construction projects are currently underway in the city, official sources said. 

With several small hotels, resorts, and homestays investing in the region, Ayodhya is emerging as a new hotspot in the hotel industry. 

In addition, good highways and roads, wall paintings depicting the life of Lord Ram, facade lighting, and a grand entrance adorned with Victorian lamps add to the attraction of Ayodhya. 

According to divisional commissioner of Ayodhya Gaurav Dayal, 102 intent agreements worth about Rs 18,000 crore were signed for tourism in Ayodhya during the Global Investment Summit. 

Even after the GIS, many entrepreneurs have submitted their proposals to the government and district administration for the investment in the tourism sector in Ayodhya, he added. 

Currently, there are 126 ready-to-be-implemented projects related to tourism in Ayodhya. 

Of the 126 projects, 46 have signed MOUs, while 80 are non-MOU related. 

The total cost of all these 126 projects is around Rs 4,000 crore. 

Dayal said that around 50 renowned hotels have invested in Ayodhya for large-scale projects, and the construction of their buildings is underway. 

These hotels include Taj, Marriott, Ginger, Oberoi, Trident, and Radisson, and they will soon be completed and operational. -- PTI
