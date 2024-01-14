RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I am walking on the path of development: Deora
January 14, 2024  10:55
After submitted his resignation from the Congress on Sunday, former Lok Sabha MP Milind Deora said that he is "walking on the path of development". 

Speculation is rife in political circles over the past few days that he is likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. 

Deora, who was recently appointed the joint treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, had expressed disapproval at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) laying claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.
 
The undivided Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, had defeated Deora in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.
