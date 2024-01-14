Four-year-old boy dies after kite string slits his throat in Gujarat





The Uttarayan festival, also known as Makar Sankranti, is traditionally associated with kite flying.





The child, Tarun Machhi, was on his way home on his father's motorcycle when a kite string slashed his throat near Boradi village on Sunday afternoon, an official from Kothamba police station in the district said.





The child was sitting at the front of the motorcycle's seat.





He suffered a deep gash on his neck and died after bleeding profusely even before he could be given treatment, the official said.





Meanwhile, at least 66 persons sustained kite thread-related injuries in Gujarat on Uttarayan, said the EMRI Green Health Sevices, which operates the 108 ambulance service in the state.





Of these, 27 kite-related injuries were reported from Ahmedabad, EMRI said.





Vadodara saw seven such cases, followed by Surat (6), Rajkot (4) and Bhavnagar (4), it said. -- PTI

