Forest fire erupts in J-K's Poonch, Army launches operation
January 14, 2024  18:48
File image
A massive fire broke out in the forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, prompting the Army to launch an operation to bring the fire under control with the help of other security agencies.

A major forest fire broke out near the Dera Ki Gali area of the district, threatening the lives of scores of people and infrastructure in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The local Army unit swiftly rushed to the area and launched an operation to bring the fire under control with the help of other security agencies, they said.

"Prompt and speedy response of the Indian Army saved many lives and infrastructure, when a massive forest fire broke near Dera Ki Gali and endangered civil and Army infrastructure. With coordinated and synergistic efforts of civil agencies and security forces, the fire was brought under control," Defence PRO, Jammu, said in a post on X.

The troops were seen engaged in dousing the flames in a short video posted by the Army on X.

Officials will assess the damage caused to the forest infrastructure due to the fire. -- PTI
