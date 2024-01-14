Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh





According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:18 pm.





Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan.





The earthquake had occurred at 4:41 am, as per the NCS.





The NCS posted from its X handle, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-01-2024, 04:51:02 IST, Lat: 36.54 & Long: 71.60, Depth: 17 KM, Location: Afghanistan." -- ANI

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, said the National Centre for Seismology.