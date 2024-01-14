RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Deora quits Cong: Does BJP have no talent of its own, asks Supriya Sule
January 14, 2024  16:46
NCP leader Supriya Sule
Supriya Sule of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party and asked if it had no talent of its own, her statement coming in the backdrop of former Union minister Milind Deora quitting the Congress. 

There is speculation Deora will join the Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which is allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

Asked about the development, Sule said the BJP and its allies were becoming the Congress, an apparent reference to leaders from the grand old party switching allegiance to the ruling side. 

"I wonder if there is no talent in the BJP. What about those BJP workers who have toiled tirelessly for the party," she asked. -- PTI
