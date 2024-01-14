Congress' Meira Kumar gets invitation to attend Ram temple consecration





"RSS Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh Ramlal has given an invitation to Smt. Meira Kumar, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha and daughter of Babu Jagjivan Ram ji," VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in post on X.





The VHP spokesperson also shared pictures of Kumar and Munda receiving the invitation from a delegation representing Ram temple trust in his post on X. -- PTI

