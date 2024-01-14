RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress leader and Kerala ex-ministerTH Mustafa dies at 82
January 14, 2024  13:26
Former Kerala minister TH Mustafa
Senior Congress leader and former Kerala minister TH Mustafa died on Sunday at a private hospital in Kochi due to multiple age-related ailments.   
He was 82 and is survived by wife and eight children, family sources said.   Mustafa was a former food minister in the K Karunakaran cabinet and a five-time legislator. 

He was undergoing treatment for various ailments at the private hospital where he breathed his last at 5.43 am, hospital sources said.

Leaders cutting across party lines condoled Mustafa's demise.

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Mustafa had left his mark on the public life of Kerala as a minister, a legislator and a Congress leader.     

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, VD Satheesan, said Mustafa strengthened the Congress and led it well in Ernakulam district.   

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran termed Mustafa's demise as a 'great loss' to the party. -- PTI
