RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bad weather: 44 flights from Bengaluru delayed
January 14, 2024  16:54
File image
File image
The departure of 44 flights from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was delayed on Sunday due to bad weather in several cities, an official here said.

According to the Airport official, a thick layer of mist at KIA Bengaluru, delayed the landing of some flights at the city airport. 

Consequently, the departure of 44 flights was delayed, the official said, attributing it to bad weather in many cities including Bengaluru. 

Of these 44, seven were flights to Delhi, while one was diverted from Chennai to Bengaluru. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

Indore T20I: Perform or perish for Shubman Gill
Indore T20I: Perform or perish for Shubman Gill

India gears up for the second match of the three-game T20 series against Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday.

Patidar hits century as India A draw against England Lions
Patidar hits century as India A draw against England Lions

Sarfaraz Khan missed out on a hundred by just four runs as India A and England Lions played out a draw.

EPL PIX: Manchester City rally to beat Newcastle; Chelsea win
EPL PIX: Manchester City rally to beat Newcastle; Chelsea win

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne sparked a late comeback 3-2 victory for his side at Newcastle United.

'Won't complain if pitches in India spin from ball one'
'Won't complain if pitches in India spin from ball one'

England's Ollie Pope, who has scored 2136 runs from 38 Tests since his debut in 2018, does not mind low-scoring Test matches in India.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances