Ayodhya: Hema Malini's dance drama on Ramayan on Wed





The pran pratishtha ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024.





Hema Malini said in a video message, "..I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the pranpratishtha of Ram temple for which people were waiting for years...On January 17, I'll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham..."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.





The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.





Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.





A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. -- ANI

