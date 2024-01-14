At 3.5 degree C, Delhi records season's lowest temp





The maximum temperature settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.





On Saturday, the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius.





According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall Air Quality Index at 4 pm stood at 447, which falls in the "severe" category.





An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".





The IMD said the national capital has been in the grip of severe cold for the last three days and Sunday's was the lowest minimum temperature of this winter season.





The India meteorological department has forecast mainly clear skies with dense to very dense fog for Monday morning.





According to the prediction, the national capital is likely to experience dense fog and cold waves from January 14 to January 20. -- PTI

