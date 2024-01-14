RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Army to deploy Drishti-10 drones near IB in Punjab
January 14, 2024  22:20
Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Lt Gen AK Suri, Adani Enterprises VP Jeet Adani, Adani Defence president Ashish Rajvanshi at unveiling of Drishti-10 drones in Hyderabad/ANI Photo
Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Lt Gen AK Suri, Adani Enterprises VP Jeet Adani, Adani Defence president Ashish Rajvanshi at unveiling of Drishti-10 drones in Hyderabad/ANI Photo
The Indian Army's surveillance capability along the border with Punjab is all set to get a boost as the force is set to deploy its Drishti-10 medium-altitude, long-endurance drones at a forward base in the Punjab sector.  

The drones are expected to be inducted into the force in the next two to three months by the Indian firm Adani Defence.  

The Indian Army has placed orders for two of these drones from the firm under emergency provisions that mandate that the systems supplied by vendors should be more than 60 percent indigenous and should be under the 'Make in India' in Defence.  

The Indian Army has plans to deploy these drones in the Punjab sector, where it can keep an eye on a large area, including the desert sector as well as the areas north to the Punjab, military officials said.  

The Indian Army is already operating the Heron Mark 1 and Mark 2 drones and has also placed orders for the Drishti-10 or the Hermes-900 drones under the last tranche of the emergency procurements approved by the government for the forces.  

Adani Defence had signed a deal with the Israeli firm Elbit for the transfer of technology for the drones and stated that it has indigenized 70 percent of the birds and will work to increase it further.  

The Indian Army has also inducted more satellite communication-enabled birds from Israel, as it has a few Heron Mark 2 birds in direct deals with Israeli Aircraft Industries.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star
How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star Garima Garg on styling Alia Bhatt and her take on this celebrity-approved trend

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

Milind Deora ends '55-yr relationship' with Congress, joins Shinde-led Sena
Milind Deora ends '55-yr relationship' with Congress, joins Shinde-led Sena

Speculation is rife in political circles over the past few days that he is likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Aus Open PIX: Djokovic survives Prizmic test; Sakkari through
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic survives Prizmic test; Sakkari through

Images from Day 1 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday.

Timing determined by Modi: Cong on Deora's resignation
Timing determined by Modi: Cong on Deora's resignation

'He messaged me on Friday at 8:52 AM and then at 2:47 PM I replied, 'Are you planning a switch?'. At 2:48 he sent a message, 'is speaking to you not possible?' I said I will call you and at 3:40, I spoke to him'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances