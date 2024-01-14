Akhilesh gets Ram temple invite, says will visit...January 14, 2024 09:39
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday thanked the Ram Mandir trust for inviting him to the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 and said he would visit the temple with his family after the event.
Yadav on Friday had claimed that he had not received any invitation to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya either in person or by courier, and had also demanded proof in case it was sent by post.
In a letter to Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, the SP chief thanked him for the invitation received on Saturday morning.
Posting the letter thanking Rai on X, Yadav extended best wishes for the programme.
However, he said that he would visit the Ram Mandir with his family after the consecration ceremony. -- PTI
