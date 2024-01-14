RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Actor Surbhi Chandna claims airline 'offloaded' her bag, carrier promises to address issue
January 14, 2024  19:01
File image/Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
File image/Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Actor Surbhi Chandna accused a commercial airline of allegedly "offloading" her luggage and "mentally torturing" her amid delays by the carrier. 

Later, the airline assured the actor that her issue will be addressed at the earliest. 

Chandna, known for TV shows Naagin 5 and Qubool Hai, shared her ordeal on X on Saturday tagging Vistara. 

"The WORST AIRLINE award goes to @airvistara. A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them. they have wasted the entire day and I still have not been assured if the bag has reached the mum apt (Mumbai apartment) or no.. false promises by the incompetent staff horrible delays by airline (sic)," the actor wrote on the microblogging site. 

In another post, Chandna said: "THEY ARE NOT SURE IF THEY CAN EVEN ARRANGE A VENDOR TO SEND THE BAG INCASE THEY LOCATE IT ALL THIS AFTER THEY HAVE MENTALLY TORTURED ME.. (sic) @airvistara". 

Vistara soon replied to the actor's post and promised to address the issue. 

"Hi Ms. Chandna, we are concerned to learn of your dissatisfaction. Please assist us with your booking details and a convenient time to connect via DM and we will have this addressed at the earliest. Thanks - Gauri," the airline said in its response. 

On her Instagram Story, Chandna had also claimed that a ground staff personnel at the Mumbai airport was "extremely unprofessional & undertrained and was unapologetic of the situation". -- PTI
