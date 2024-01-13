Viral video shows mob thrashing sadhus in Purulia

A video went viral on Saturday showing a group of sadhus (seers) being purportedly thrashed by a mob in the Purulia district of West Bengal.





The incident has invoked sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.





In the 30-second viral footage, a group of sadhus are purportedly seen being stripped and assaulted by a mob.





Condemning the incident, VHP's International Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said that 'the attack was by Trinamool Congress goons for the sake of Muslim votes'.





Union Minister Anurag Thakur also lashed out at the TMC, saying that 'appeasement politics has created' such an environment in the state.





BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also said that the Purulia incident seems akin to Maharashtra's Palghar incident some years back when some Hindu seers were lynched by a mob during the Uddhav Thackeray government. -- ANI

