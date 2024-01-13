RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rituals for grand opening of Puri temple heritage corridor begin
January 13, 2024  10:10
Rituals for the grand opening of the Sreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa or temple heritage corridor project have started in Puri with Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb inviting priests for the 'Maha Yagna' which will begin on January 15.

At his palace 'Sri Nahar', Deb on Friday invited the priests in the traditional way with betel nuts.

This will be followed by rituals 'Ankuropan' and 'Ankur Puja' on Saturday and 'Yajna Adhibas' on Sunday.

On January 15, an 'Akhand Deepa' (ever-burning lamp) will be placed at the site, where the three-day yagna will be performed by priests.

The puja rituals will culminate on January 17 when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will walk through the corridor in the afternoon, declaring it open for devotees.

A podium is being built at Utterparswa Mutt from where the CM will address the devotees.

Also, a performance by cultural troupes and traditional blowing of conch shells will take place on the occasion.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has invited representatives from 90 religious shrines and institutions across the country to attend the mega function on January 17. -- PTI 
