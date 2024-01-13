RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Radhika Apte claims passengers locked on aerobridge for hours
January 13, 2024  15:54
image
Actor Radhika Apte on Saturday claimed she and other passengers at an airport were locked in the aerobridge for hours after her flight was delayed. 

The actor, known for movies Badlapur, Andhadhun, Pad Man and Lust Stories, shared her ordeal on Instagram, without naming the city, airport and airline.

'I had to post this! Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It's 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. But the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT,' Apte said.

She also posted a video, in which several passengers were seen behind a locked glass door.

The 38-year-old actor said the passengers, which included children and elderly people, were locked for over an hour and the security declined to open the doors.

'The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn't boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they'll be locked inside.

'I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay. Now I'm locked inside AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm, all locked in. No water, no loo. Thanks for the fun ride,' Apte said.

On the work front, Apte currently features in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'.

The movie, headlined by Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, was released in theatres on Friday.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dhruv Jurel picked for England Tests; Shami, Kishan out
Dhruv Jurel picked for England Tests; Shami, Kishan out

Axar Patel made an expected comeback to the side for the first two Tests against England.

North India shivers at below normal temperatures
North India shivers at below normal temperatures

Cold-day conditions prevailed in parts of north India on Friday though the maximum temperatures rose slightly amid clear skies and sunshine during the day.

Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge
Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Rs 17,840 crore Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the longest bridge as well as the longest sea bridge in the country connecting south Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva in Navi...

How ocean scientists came upon IAF aircraft missing for 7.5 years
How ocean scientists came upon IAF aircraft missing for 7.5 years

Over seven years after an IAF AN-32 aircraft went missing in 2016, scientists at the Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) stumbled upon its debris when they were testing the instruments of their newly-acquired...

Debris of IAF plane found in Bay of Bengal 7.5 years after crash
Debris of IAF plane found in Bay of Bengal 7.5 years after crash

The wreckage of a transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been located at the depth of around 3.4 km in the Bay of Bengal, nearly seven-and-a-half years after the plane with 29 personnel on board went missing.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances