Over 1,000 JN.1 cases reported in India

The number of cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 has crossed the 1,000 mark with Uttar Pradesh becoming the latest entrant to the list of states and Union territories that have detected its presence so far, according to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).





Data compiled by the INSACOG showed that Karnataka has reported the highest number of 214 cases among the 16 states and UTs, followed by Andhra Pradesh (189), Maharashtra (170), Kerala (154), Goa (90), Tamil Nadu (88) and Gujarat (76).





Telangana and Rajasthan have recorded 32 JN.1 cases each, Chhattisgarh has recorded 25, Delhi 16, Uttar Pradesh seven, Haryana five, Odisha three, West Bengal two and Uttarakhand one.





A total of 1,104 cases of JN.1 have been detected till now across the 16 states and UTs.





The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.





The states have been urged to ensure effective compliance with the detailed operational guidelines for the revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 shared with them by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.





The states have also been asked to regularly monitor and report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) from all health facilities for an early detection of a rising trend of cases.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate 'variant of interest' given its rapidly increasing spread but said it poses a 'low' global public health risk.





The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said. -- PTI