Nitish rejects post of INDIA convenor

Nitish rejects post of INDIA convenorJanuary 13, 2024 14:14
JUST IN: Janata Dal-United leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has rejected the post of convenor of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, reports ANI quoting sources.
INDIA leaders held a virtual meeting on Saturday to review seat-sharing agenda, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance.
More details awaited. -- ANI
TOP STORIES
How ocean scientists came upon IAF aircraft missing for 7.5 years
Over seven years after an IAF AN-32 aircraft went missing in 2016, scientists at the Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) stumbled upon its debris when they were testing the instruments of their newly-acquired...