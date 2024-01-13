RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India lodges strong protest as UK envoy visits PoK
January 13, 2024  18:51
Photo: @JaneMarriottUK on X
Photo: @JaneMarriottUK on X
India has registered a strong protest with the United Kingdom over the visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by its High Commissioner to Islamabad along with another British official.

The ministry of external affairs said such 'infringement' of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is 'unacceptable'.

'India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan occupied Kashmir on January 10,' it said.

'Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement,' the MEA said.

'The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India,' it said in a statement.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Meet Dhruv Jurel, India's New Test Pick
Meet Dhruv Jurel, India's New Test Pick

His mother sold her gold chain so Dhruv could buy a cricket kit after his father, a Kargil War veteran, told him to give up the game because it was too expensive.

At 3.6C, Delhi records season's chilliest morning
At 3.6C, Delhi records season's chilliest morning

According to the Railways, 18 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to the fog.

Ishan Kishan Video Breaks Silence
Ishan Kishan Video Breaks Silence

Ishan Kishan has returned to training, showcasing his dedication in an X video.

'Jurel is an absolute match-winner' in the short format'
'Jurel is an absolute match-winner' in the short format'

Former Sri Lanka cricketer and current Rajasthan Royals coach and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara expressed happiness on wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel earning the India call-up for the Test series against England at home, saying...

Kejriwal summoned for 4th time by ED
Kejriwal summoned for 4th time by ED

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been asked to depose before the agency on January 18, they said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances