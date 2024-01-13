INDIA bloc leaders attend virtual meeting

A virtual meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders began on Saturday afternoon to review seat-sharing agenda, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance.





The bloc leaders are also likely to discuss the name of the convener for the alliance.





Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar attended the meeting of INDIA leaders via video conferencing in Mumbai.





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam leader M K Stalin and party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi attended the meeting via video conferencing in Chennai.





Earlier, there was a meeting of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday evening regarding seat sharing. -- ANI

