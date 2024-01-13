RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai diverted to Dhaka
January 13, 2024  11:13
A Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai was diverted to Dhaka due to bad weather conditions in the Assam city, the airline said on Saturday.
  
The incident took place late Friday night, it said. 

An alternative set of crew is being arranged to operate the flight to its destination, IndiGo said.

"IndiGo flight 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh due to bad weather in Guwahati. Due to operational reasons, an alternate set of crew is being arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati," the airline said in the statement.

The passengers were kept informed of the updates and were served with refreshments on board, it added.

A passenger on board the Guwahati-bound flight said on a social media platform that the flight was diverted to Dhaka due to "dense fog". 

All the passengers are inside the plane as they don't have passports, the passenger said of X on Saturday.

"I took IndiGo flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, the flight couldn't land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka," Suraj Singh Thakur, All India Congress Committee delegate and a former state Youth Congress working president said. 

"Now all the passengers are in Bangladesh without their passports, we are inside the plane," he said. -- PTI
