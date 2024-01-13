RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Demand to revert name change grows within BRS
January 13, 2024  11:53
image
After being trounced in the recent state assembly polls, there is a growing demand from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti leaders and cadre to the high command to change its name to Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).
 
According to party sources, several party workers voiced their suggestion to BRS working president and son of the former chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, saying removal of 'Telangana' from the name has ostensibly created a disconnect with the state.

Senior BRS leaders, including Rama Rao are currently holding a series of Lok Sabha constituency-wise preparatory meetings starting from January 3 eliciting suggestions from the cadres while brainstorming the reasons for the poll debacle.

"In every party meeting some leaders and cadres are asking the senior leadership to change the name to TRS. They feel that without Telangana, the party name appears to have caused a disconnect with people," a senior leader of BRS told PTI.

Another leader said though they are averse to the name change, they could not voice their mind as Rao, also known as KCR is known for taking tough decisions and emerging indomitable.

The name change to TRS is one of the top five reasons being attributed for the party's defeat in the assembly polls, the leader added.

In 2022, KCR renamed the TRS as BRS to expand the party's footprint beyond Telangana but the failure in the assembly election may derailed his plans and clarity would emerge in a few months.

The BRS (then the TRS) was a formidable force even before the formation of Telangana in undivided Andhra Pradesh with its USP being the champion of Telangana's interests.

The KCR-led party secured only out of 175 assembly seats in the November 30 polls.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dhruv Jurel picked for England Tests; Shami, Kishan out
Dhruv Jurel picked for England Tests; Shami, Kishan out

Axar Patel made an expected comeback to the side for the first two Tests against England.

North India shivers at below normal temperatures
North India shivers at below normal temperatures

Cold-day conditions prevailed in parts of north India on Friday though the maximum temperatures rose slightly amid clear skies and sunshine during the day.

Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge
Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Rs 17,840 crore Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the longest bridge as well as the longest sea bridge in the country connecting south Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva in Navi...

How ocean scientists came upon IAF aircraft missing for 7.5 years
How ocean scientists came upon IAF aircraft missing for 7.5 years

Over seven years after an IAF AN-32 aircraft went missing in 2016, scientists at the Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) stumbled upon its debris when they were testing the instruments of their newly-acquired...

Debris of IAF plane found in Bay of Bengal 7.5 years after crash
Debris of IAF plane found in Bay of Bengal 7.5 years after crash

The wreckage of a transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been located at the depth of around 3.4 km in the Bay of Bengal, nearly seven-and-a-half years after the plane with 29 personnel on board went missing.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances