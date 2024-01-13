RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
At 3.6C, Delhi records coldest morning this winter
January 13, 2024  10:20
image
Delhi on Saturday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 3.6 degrees Celsius and thick fog blanketed several parts of the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
 
On Friday, the national capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in five years.

The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The visibility at Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's main weather station, was 200 metres at 5:30 am, it said.

According to the Railways, 18 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to the fog.

According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense, between 201 and 500 metres moderate, and between 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 365 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dhruv Jurel picked for England Tests; Shami, Kishan out
Dhruv Jurel picked for England Tests; Shami, Kishan out

Axar Patel made an expected comeback to the side for the first two Tests against England.

Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge
Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Rs 17,840 crore Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the longest bridge as well as the longest sea bridge in the country connecting south Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva in Navi...

How ocean scientists came upon IAF aircraft missing for 7.5 years
How ocean scientists came upon IAF aircraft missing for 7.5 years

Over seven years after an IAF AN-32 aircraft went missing in 2016, scientists at the Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) stumbled upon its debris when they were testing the instruments of their newly-acquired...

Debris of IAF plane found in Bay of Bengal 7.5 years after crash
Debris of IAF plane found in Bay of Bengal 7.5 years after crash

The wreckage of a transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been located at the depth of around 3.4 km in the Bay of Bengal, nearly seven-and-a-half years after the plane with 29 personnel on board went missing.

Interfaith couple attack: 7 booked after woman alleges gang rape
Interfaith couple attack: 7 booked after woman alleges gang rape

Seven men who allegedly barged into a hotel room and attacked an interfaith couple during their stay in Haveri district of Karnatka have been charged with gangrape after the victim complained that she was sexually assaulted by them, the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances