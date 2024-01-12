RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
What is the 'pran-pratishtha' about when...: Cong slams BJP
January 12, 2024  09:48
image
Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for roping in Vishva Hindu Parishad with the invitations and celebrations of the Ayodhya ceremony and said that "BJPfication" of Pran Pratishtha is being done.
 
 While speaking to ANI, Digvijaya Singh said, "BJPfication of this (pranpratishtha) is being done. Full control has been given to the people of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). We have an objection. What has VHP got to do with the Ram Temple construction? Do we have a problem visiting the Ram Temple? We will go there happily. But let it complete first."
 
 The Congress leader also objected to the under-construction of the Ram temple and alleged that the ceremony was taking place in a crooked attempt to benefit by making this an election issue.
 
 "Forget the invitation. What we are objecting to is that the construction of Ram Temple is not complete. When the construction is not complete, what is the 'pranpratishtha' about? This is against the holy scriptures and religion. This is a crooked attempt to benefit by making this an election issue," he told ANI.
 
 Reacting to the grand old Congress party's decline to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony invitations of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Digvijaya Singh said that the ruling party had turned the event into a BJP and VHP event.
 
 "How many invitees have accepted the invitation? No established religious leader has accepted the invitation. They have raised an objection. As per religious scriptures, no 'pranpratishtha' of any idol can be done at a temple. The construction is incomplete, and it is considered ominous," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shivam Dube Is Now In T20 World Cup Mix
Shivam Dube Is Now In T20 World Cup Mix

'Playing after a long time and batting at No. 4 was a bit of pressure for me, but I had one thing on my mind that I had to play my style of cricket.'

What Made Rohit So Angry...
What Made Rohit So Angry...

Captain Rohit Sharma was seething in anger following his run out in the first T20 International against Afghanistan.

China 'firmly opposes external interference' in Maldives
China 'firmly opposes external interference' in Maldives

'The two sides agree to continue firmly supporting each other in safeguarding their respective core interests,' a joint statement issued at the end of Muizzu's talks with Chinese leaders said.

Situation near Indo-Myanmar border concerning: Army chief
Situation near Indo-Myanmar border concerning: Army chief

About 416 Myanmarese soldiers crossed over to India in view of the situation arising out of the fighting between Myanmar's armed ethnic groups and the government forces, and Indian military is 'closely watching' the unfolding...

In Pictures - Dominant India rout Afghanistan in 1st T20
In Pictures - Dominant India rout Afghanistan in 1st T20

Shivam Dube proved his utility in India's crowded batting line-up with a belligerent half-century to secure their six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the opening T20 International in Mohali on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances