Three AAP candidates including Sanjay Singh elected unopposed as RS MPs
January 12, 2024  17:13
image
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members Sanjay Singh, Swati Maliwal and ND Gupta were elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha members on Friday. The three candidates had filed their nominations on January 8 in the national capital. 

 AAP has renominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for a second term, while Swati Maliwal, who was the former Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has been sent to the Rajya Sabha for the first time. 

Swati Maliwal is replacing Sushil Gupta. AAP Rajya Sabha candidates Sanjay Singh, Swati Maliwal and ND Gupta received their certificates from Returning Officer Ashish Kundra after they were elected unopposed. After being elected Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal said that she would fulfil her duties with true devotion and honesty.
