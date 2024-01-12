RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
There'll be political earthquake after...: Shinde
January 12, 2024  18:32
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday claimed that there will be a political earthquake in the state after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Shinde was speaking at a public meeting in neighbouring Navi Mumbai after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', the longest sea bridge in the country connecting south Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva in Navi Mumbai.

The chief minister said under the leadership of PM Modi, the country was progressing at a 'bullet speed'.

"After the Lok Sabha elections, there will be a political earthquake in the state...We have to ensure that Modi returns to power for the third term with (the ruling alliance winning) over 400 seats, while in Maharashtra, the alliance wins more than 45 seats (out of the total 48)," he said.

The Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in April/May this year.

Shinde said Maharashtra's ruling alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will face the elections on the development agenda.

The chief minister's comments come two days after state assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar ruled that Eknath Shinde's faction was the 'real Shiv Sena political party', and dismissed all the petitions that sought disqualification of the MLAs of both the factions -- one each led by Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray.

Dubbing the opposition parties as being anti-development, Shinde said the development projects stalled in the state were revived after his government came to power in June 2022.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Interfaith couple attack: 7 booked after woman alleges gang rape
Interfaith couple attack: 7 booked after woman alleges gang rape

Seven men who allegedly barged into a hotel room and attacked an interfaith couple during their stay in Haveri district of Karnatka have been charged with gangrape after the victim complained that she was sexually assaulted by them, the...

Sara, Pooja, Karishma's Gorgeous Sankranti Styles
Sara, Pooja, Karishma's Gorgeous Sankranti Styles

These celebs give you the perfect excuse to dress up for the kite-flying festival.

'Kohli can achieve anything he wants to'
'Kohli can achieve anything he wants to'

Llyod also talked about the health of the Test cricket format, saying that he would prefer more long format matches and three/five Test match series being played instead of two.

Next-gen air-defence missile Akash tested successfully
Next-gen air-defence missile Akash tested successfully

The system performance was also validated through the data captured by a number of radars, telemetry and electro-optical tracking system deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Sheoran shoots gold, Tomar silver in 1-2 for India
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Sheoran shoots gold, Tomar silver in 1-2 for India

The duo of Sheoran and Tomar combined with Swapnil Kusale to also win the team gold medal in the same event ahead of Chinese and South Korean teams.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances