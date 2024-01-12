RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Soldier dies during 'operational task' in J-K
January 12, 2024  23:43
Image only for representation
A 24-year-old soldier has died while carrying out an 'operational task' in a forward area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Friday.

It said Gurpreet Singh, who died on Thursday, was from Punjab's Gurdaspur and is survived by his mother Lakhwinder Kaur.

'Chinar Corps regrets the unfortunate demise of Gnr Gurpreet Singh while performing operational task in forward area in #Baramulla Sector,' the Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

'In this hour of grief, the #IndianArmy stands in solidarity with the bereaved family & is committed to their well-being,' it said.

'On behalf of #ChinarCorps Cdr, GOC 31 Sub Area, COS HQ Chinar Corps & all ranks laid wreath and paid homage to Gnr Gurpreet Singh of 18 RR Bn, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on 11 Jan 2024. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,' the Army said.   -- PTI
