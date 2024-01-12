Sister of karsevaks killed in firing invited on 22nd





The Kothari family of Kolkata has waited for this day for long after two brothers of the family Ram and Sharad were among the first to hoist the saffron flag on the disputed Babri Mosque on October 30 1990.





Later on November 2 1990, the then Mulayam Singh government ordered police to open fire on the Karsevaks, the brothers were killed in the firing.





Today their sister Poornima has been invited to be a part of the Pran Pratishta ceremony on January 22.





"This is the first joy in last 33 years. We waited for 33 years after the sacrifice of my brothers, and we are very happy... I have not forgotten anything of what happened to my brothers 33 years ago...Today we are able to see the grand Ram Temple in front of our eyes. But at some time, we lost all hope we had... I thought I would never be able to witness it... I am happy and proud... The sacrifice of my brothers is getting its due respect today..." said the sister, Poornima Kothari.





When asked if she ever thought that the sacrifice of her brothers had been in vain, Poornima Kothari, said, "Yes, it felt like that before 2014 because when questions were raised on the existence of Lord Ram, then Ram devotees were also considered chaotic... Swami Prasad Maurya recently said that they were chaotic elements... Our expectations were very low... But now the environment of the country is very good... I am very proud to be here today... If they wanted to shoot, they should have shot them in the feet, why did they kill them?... I had heard that Mulayam Singh had later regretted firing at the karsevaks... But what did he get from this? He did it just for some votes..."





Speaking on opposition leaders declining the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, Poornima Kothari, said, "This is their misfortune that they are not coming even after getting an invitation... There are lakhs of people who are sorry to not be here. There are people who are simply happy to be in Ayodhya, even if they cannot witness the pranpratishtha. They (Oppostition) are politicians and they will witness everything from that point of view..."

