RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC refuses to stay law on appointment of CEC, ECs
January 12, 2024  11:28
image
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the new law that provides for appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners by a panel excluding the Chief Justice of India. 

 A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, however, agreed to examine a batch of petitions challenging the new law and issued notice to the Centre. 

 The bench asked senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Congress leader Jaya Thakur, who sought a stay on the new law, to serve a copy of the petition to the Centre's counsel. 

 "Please stay this law. This is against the separation of powers," Singh said. The bench told Singh, "No, without hearing the other side, we can't. We will issue a notice." 

 Several petitions, including Thakur's, have been filed in the apex court amid a political row over dropping the chief justice of India (CJI) from a panel empowered to choose the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs). 

 Advocate Gopal Singh has also moved the top court, seeking quashing of the new law that accords the central government sweeping powers to make appointments to the poll body. 

 The plea filed by Singh has sought the apex court's direction to implement an "independent and transparent system of selection, constituting a neutral and independent selection committee for appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (CEC and ECs)". 

 The new law states, "Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a Selection Committee consisting of (a) the Prime Minister Chairperson; (b) the Leader of Opposition in the House of the People Member; (c) a Union Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the Prime Minister Member."

 The opposition has accused the Modi government of having defied the Supreme Court by dropping the CJI from the selection panel. In its March 2023 order, the Supreme Court had said the prime minister, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, and the CJI would pick the CEC and the ECs. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

108 Foot Agarbatti For Ram Lalla
108 Foot Agarbatti For Ram Lalla

People are finding unique ways to commemorate the consecration of Ram Mandir.

Sweet, Naughty Kavya
Sweet, Naughty Kavya

She'll drive you crazy with her stylish outfits.

Shivam Dube Is Now In T20 World Cup Mix
Shivam Dube Is Now In T20 World Cup Mix

'Playing after a long time and batting at No. 4 was a bit of pressure for me, but I had one thing on my mind that I had to play my style of cricket.'

What Made Rohit So Angry...
What Made Rohit So Angry...

Captain Rohit Sharma was seething in anger following his run out in the first T20 International against Afghanistan.

China 'firmly opposes external interference' in Maldives
China 'firmly opposes external interference' in Maldives

'The two sides agree to continue firmly supporting each other in safeguarding their respective core interests,' a joint statement issued at the end of Muizzu's talks with Chinese leaders said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances