Prez Murmu invited to attend Ram temple ceremony: VHP

Prez Murmu invited to attend Ram temple ceremony: VHPJanuary 12, 2024 22:47
A delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu and formally invited her to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.
The delegation comprised Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Lal and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.
'Today, Her Excellency the President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji, was invited for the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Temple on January 22,' VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a post on X.
He also posted a picture of President Murmu receiving the invitation from the delegation.
'She expressed immense joy on this and said that she will soon decide the time to come and visit Ayodhya,' Bansal added. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Tarun Tejpal offers to pay defamed Army officer Rs 10 lakh, issue apology
Journalist Tarun Tejpal told the Delhi high court on Friday that he will publish an apology in a national daily stating that an Indian Army officer, against whom he had levelled allegations of corruption in defence procurement, had not...
Interfaith couple attack: 7 booked after woman alleges gang rape
Seven men who allegedly barged into a hotel room and attacked an interfaith couple during their stay in Haveri district of Karnatka have been charged with gangrape after the victim complained that she was sexually assaulted by them, the...