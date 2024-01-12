RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Prez Murmu invited to attend Ram temple ceremony: VHP
January 12, 2024  22:47
image
A delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu and formally invited her to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

The delegation comprised Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Lal and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

'Today, Her Excellency the President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji, was invited for the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Temple on January 22,' VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a post on X.

He also posted a picture of President Murmu receiving the invitation from the delegation.

'She expressed immense joy on this and said that she will soon decide the time to come and visit Ayodhya,' Bansal added.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IAF Jets Zoom Over Mumbai Shore
IAF Jets Zoom Over Mumbai Shore

Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com captures the spectacular aerial display by the Indian Air Force over the Mumbai shoreline.

Satwik-Chirag storm into Malaysia Open semis
Satwik-Chirag storm into Malaysia Open semis

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached their second successive semi-final after humbling China's Ren Xiang Yu and He Ji Ting in straight games.

Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge
Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Rs 17,840 crore Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the longest bridge as well as the longest sea bridge in the country connecting south Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva in Navi...

Tarun Tejpal offers to pay defamed Army officer Rs 10 lakh, issue apology
Tarun Tejpal offers to pay defamed Army officer Rs 10 lakh, issue apology

Journalist Tarun Tejpal told the Delhi high court on Friday that he will publish an apology in a national daily stating that an Indian Army officer, against whom he had levelled allegations of corruption in defence procurement, had not...

Interfaith couple attack: 7 booked after woman alleges gang rape
Interfaith couple attack: 7 booked after woman alleges gang rape

Seven men who allegedly barged into a hotel room and attacked an interfaith couple during their stay in Haveri district of Karnatka have been charged with gangrape after the victim complained that she was sexually assaulted by them, the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances