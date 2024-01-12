PM cleans Nashik mandir, urges hygiene at temples





Earlier, he performed darshan and puja at the Shree KalaRam Mandir. He also performed darshan and puja at Shree Ram Kund on the bank of River Godavari.





The PM appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.





The Prime Minister heard the epic narrative of the Ramayana, specifically the 'Yudh Kanda' segment, which depicts Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya. This was presented in Marathi and the PM listened to the Hindi version through AI translation.





Visuals showed the Prime Minister seated on the ground in the temple playing a musical instrument while several priests sung the Ram Bhajan.





In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi described the experience, "At the Shree Kalaram Temple, I had the profound experience of hearing verses from the Bhavarth Ramayana written in Marathi by Sant Eknath Ji, eloquently narrating Prabhu Shri Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya. This recitation, resonating with devotion and history, was a very special experience."

Visuals showed the Prime Minister with a mop and bucket mopping the floor of the temple.