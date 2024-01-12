RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pankaj Tripathi steps down as EC's brand ambassador
January 12, 2024  18:49
Pankaj Tripathi has voluntarily stepped down as the national icon of the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the actor is playing a real-life political figure in Main Atal Hoon.

Tripathi, who essays the role of former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Ravi Jadhav-directed movie, said he had made his mind to step down from the position before the release of the film's trailer.

"It is a normal process. The news has come out now but I had written to the ECI before the release of the film's trailer," the National Award-winning actor told PTI.

The official handle of ECI spokesperson shared the news on X on Thursday that Tripathi has stepped down as national icon. He was roped in for the position in October 2022.

"Acknowledging his role as a political leader in an upcoming film, actor @PankajTripathi has voluntarily stepped down as #ECI national icon as per terms of MoU. #ECI expresses gratitude for his impactful contribution to voter awareness & #SVEEP since Oct 2022," the post read.

Tripathi, 57, said he liked being associated with the ECI and spreading awareness about their voter programmes.

"But as an actor, you get to play different kinds of roles and since I was playing a political icon like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I felt it would only be appropriate for me to step down voluntarily," he added.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, Main Atal Hoon will hit theatres on January 19. Bhavesh Bhanushali and Sam Khan serve as co-producers on the movie.
