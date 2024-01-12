RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Omar: J-K Assembly used by actors
January 12, 2024  12:08
One of the images tweeted by Omar Abdullah
Former J-K CM on the state Assembly. "The true face of "the mother of democracy', where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds & parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors & extras use it as a set for TV dramas. What a shame that the BJP driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat & governed, to this sorry state of affairs. They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for 6 years. What an absolute shame!!!!"
