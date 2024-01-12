RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lord Ram poster removed from Muslim man's shop
January 12, 2024  17:30
image
A group of people allegedly barged into a shop run by a Muslim man in Dehradun and removed posters with images of Lord Ram, police said on Friday. 

 Earlier this week, the group led by Radha Dhoni who objected to the display of the posters, forcibly entered the shop saying that the man no right to display the posters of Hindu deities as he is a Muslim. 

 A video of the incident also surfaced on social media in which the woman was seen threatening the shopkeeper and removing the posters. 

 According to locals, the shop, located near the ISBT, is owned by a Hindu and was being run by a Muslim man. 

The owner had also asked the shopkeeper not to change anything inside it. On Thursday, a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (public mischief) was registered at Patel Nagar police station against Dhoni and her associates, SHO Kamal Lunthi said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sara, Pooja, Karishma's Gorgeous Sankranti Styles
Sara, Pooja, Karishma's Gorgeous Sankranti Styles

These celebs give you the perfect excuse to dress up for the kite-flying festival.

'Kohli can achieve anything he wants to'
'Kohli can achieve anything he wants to'

Llyod also talked about the health of the Test cricket format, saying that he would prefer more long format matches and three/five Test match series being played instead of two.

Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Sheoran shoots gold, Tomar silver in 1-2 for India
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Sheoran shoots gold, Tomar silver in 1-2 for India

The duo of Sheoran and Tomar combined with Swapnil Kusale to also win the team gold medal in the same event ahead of Chinese and South Korean teams.

'Even the biggest failure teaches you'
'Even the biggest failure teaches you'

'At least you know what not to do in the future. Even that failure becomes a success in the larger scheme of things.'

Salute The 1st Lady To Command An Indian Warship
Salute The 1st Lady To Command An Indian Warship

Lieutenant Commander Prerana Pravin Deosthalee will lead an all-male crew. She is currently the first lieutenant of INS Chennai, the missile destroyer that rescued a foreign merchant ship hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia last...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances