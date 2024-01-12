Karnataka hotel gang-rape: Three accused held





As per the police, the woman later said she had been a victim of gang rape.





"The victim's statement has been recorded under 164 of the CrPC after producing her before the magistrate," Haveri Superintendent of Police, Anshu Kumar, said.





According to the Haveri police, the victim has accused seven people in her statement, of whom three have already been arrested.





"She has accused seven people in her statement. Three of them have already been arrested. One is in the hospital. The other three are on the run. We will arrest the remaining accused as well," the SP said.





The incident has sparked outrage, with senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, targeting the Congress-led state government.Speaking on the incident, Bommai questioned the Chief Minister's silence over the matter and demanded immediate action.





"Why the CM is quiet on this issue. We are going to take this very seriously and I want the police to act independently and judiciously. They should take immediate action," Bommai said.





"They have arrested some people but they have not arrested everyone. So, immediate action should be taken and no one should be spared, whether they belong to the ruling party or opposition party," he added.

This comes a day after a group of men barged into the room of a lodge at Hangal in Karnataka's Haveri district and allegedly thrashed a couple for the 'crime' of being together despite practicing different faiths.