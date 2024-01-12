RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
J-K: Suspected terrorists fire upon Army vehicles
January 12, 2024  22:12
image
Suspected terrorists fired upon a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening, prompting security forces to launch a search operation, officials said.

No security personnel was injured in the attack, they said.

'At around 1800h today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati, Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by Indian Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) are in progress,' the White Night Corps of the Army posted on X.

The vehicles that came under attack were carrying security personnel back to the camp, the officials said.

The incident came after a high-level security meeting chaired by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi to chart out an anti-terror operation plan for the new year to foil design of terrorists in the region. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IAF Jets Zoom Over Mumbai Shore
IAF Jets Zoom Over Mumbai Shore

Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com captures the spectacular aerial display by the Indian Air Force over the Mumbai shoreline.

Interfaith couple attack: 7 booked after woman alleges gang rape
Interfaith couple attack: 7 booked after woman alleges gang rape

Seven men who allegedly barged into a hotel room and attacked an interfaith couple during their stay in Haveri district of Karnatka have been charged with gangrape after the victim complained that she was sexually assaulted by them, the...

Debris of IAF plane found in Bay of Bengal 7.5 years after crash
Debris of IAF plane found in Bay of Bengal 7.5 years after crash

The wreckage of a transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been located at the depth of around 3.4 km in the Bay of Bengal, nearly seven-and-a-half years after the plane with 29 personnel on board went missing.

South Africa strip Teeger of U-19 World Cup captaincy
South Africa strip Teeger of U-19 World Cup captaincy

David Teeger spoke in support of Israeli soldiers at an awards ceremony in October.

Sara, Pooja, Karishma's Gorgeous Sankranti Styles
Sara, Pooja, Karishma's Gorgeous Sankranti Styles

These celebs give you the perfect excuse to dress up for the kite-flying festival.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances