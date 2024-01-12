RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IT stock rally lifts markets to new lifetime high
January 12, 2024  17:08
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent to hit their fresh all-time highs on Friday, driven by a stellar rally in IT stocks after TCS and Infosys reported better-than-expected financial results.

 Besides, a strengthening rupee and hectic buying on tech, realty and oil counters amid a mixed trend in global markets further bolstered sentiment, traders said.

 The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 847.27 points or 1.18 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 72,568.45. During the day, it jumped 999.78 points or 1.39 per cent to reach a new intra-day record of 72,720.96. A total of 2,112 stocks advanced, while 1,742 declined and 88 remained unchanged on the BSE. 

 The Nifty climbed 247.35 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at a lifetime closing high of 21,894.55. During the day, it rallied 281.05 points or 1.29 per cent to reach its fresh intra-day record peak of 21,928.25. On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark jumped 542.3 points or 0.75 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 183.75 points or 0.84 per cent.
