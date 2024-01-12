RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


God has chosen me: PM begins religious exercise
January 12, 2024  09:58
Aiming for the polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began a special 11-day religious exercise ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. In a message, he said it is his good fortune that he will be a witness to this auspicious occasion.

 He said God has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the 'Pran Pratishtha' exercise and that he is undertaking the special religious exercise keeping this in mind. 

 "I seek blessing from people," he said on X. The prime minister posted an audio message, noting that it is difficult to articulate one's sentiments at this time but he is making an attempt. 

 "I am emotional. First time in life, I am experiencing such feelings," he said. Officials said Modi will be following the arduous guidelines detailed in scriptures related to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. PTI
