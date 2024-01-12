RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi shivers at 3.9C, it's the season's coldest day
January 12, 2024  10:26
image
The national capital on Friday recorded its lowest temperature this winter with the minimum dipping to 3.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather department said. 

 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it is the lowest minimum temperature in the last five years. Dense fog also blanketed many parts of the city with the Palam Observatory reporting zero visibility at 5:30 am, the IMD said. 

 According to the Indian Railways, 23 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to fog. According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 348. 

 An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent, the IMD bulletin said. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 17 degrees Celsius. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shivam Dube Is Now In T20 World Cup Mix
Shivam Dube Is Now In T20 World Cup Mix

'Playing after a long time and batting at No. 4 was a bit of pressure for me, but I had one thing on my mind that I had to play my style of cricket.'

What Made Rohit So Angry...
What Made Rohit So Angry...

Captain Rohit Sharma was seething in anger following his run out in the first T20 International against Afghanistan.

China 'firmly opposes external interference' in Maldives
China 'firmly opposes external interference' in Maldives

'The two sides agree to continue firmly supporting each other in safeguarding their respective core interests,' a joint statement issued at the end of Muizzu's talks with Chinese leaders said.

Situation near Indo-Myanmar border concerning: Army chief
Situation near Indo-Myanmar border concerning: Army chief

About 416 Myanmarese soldiers crossed over to India in view of the situation arising out of the fighting between Myanmar's armed ethnic groups and the government forces, and Indian military is 'closely watching' the unfolding...

In Pictures - Dominant India rout Afghanistan in 1st T20
In Pictures - Dominant India rout Afghanistan in 1st T20

Shivam Dube proved his utility in India's crowded batting line-up with a belligerent half-century to secure their six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the opening T20 International in Mohali on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances