Court denies Rakhi Sawant pre-arrest bail
January 12, 2024  18:05
image
A court in Mumbai has denied anticipatory bail to Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant in a case filed against her by her estranged husband for allegedly leaking their private videos.  

Additional sessions judge (Dindoshi court), Shrikant Y  Bhosale, rejected Sawant's bail plea on January 8. The detailed order was made available on Friday.

The case against Sawant was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act at suburban Amboli police station based on the complaint lodged by her estranged husband Adil Durrani.

Durrani accused Sawant of showing their private videos on several online platforms to defame him.

In the pre-arrest bail plea, filed through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, Sawant submitted that the FIR was registered against her with the sole intention of harassing, pressuring and implicating her in a false and bogus case.

The FIR is nothing but a pure abuse of the process of law and lacks any merit, her application said.

The court held that the material allegedly "transmitted or published" by the actor "is not only obscene but sexually explicit." 

"Having considered the facts, allegations and circumstances of the incident, it is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail," the court added. 
