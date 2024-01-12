RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Coldest morning in Delhi
January 12, 2024  21:04
image
The national capital on Friday recorded its lowest temperature this winter with the minimum dipping to 3.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather department said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IAF Jets Zoom Over Mumbai Shore
IAF Jets Zoom Over Mumbai Shore

Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com captures the spectacular aerial display by the Indian Air Force over the Mumbai shoreline.

Interfaith couple attack: 7 booked after woman alleges gang rape
Interfaith couple attack: 7 booked after woman alleges gang rape

Seven men who allegedly barged into a hotel room and attacked an interfaith couple during their stay in Haveri district of Karnatka have been charged with gangrape after the victim complained that she was sexually assaulted by them, the...

Sara, Pooja, Karishma's Gorgeous Sankranti Styles
Sara, Pooja, Karishma's Gorgeous Sankranti Styles

These celebs give you the perfect excuse to dress up for the kite-flying festival.

IT stocks lift markets to new lifetime highs; Sensex soars 847 points
IT stocks lift markets to new lifetime highs; Sensex soars 847 points

The other prominent gainers were Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro, State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro. Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Jemimah Wishes Chhetri And Team
Jemimah Wishes Chhetri And Team

'All the very best! We'll be cheering and supporting you'll,' Jemimah said in a video posted on AIFF's official X handle.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances