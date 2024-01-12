RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Chief priest on PM's 11-day rites... 'He's devoted'
January 12, 2024  12:00
image
On PM Narendra Modi beginning an 11-day special ceremony ahead of 'pranpratishtha at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Chief Priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Acharya Satyendra Das says, "This is good... He knows the protocol and is doing this... It is good of him to be so devoted to Ramlalla..." 

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began a special 11-day religious exercise ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He said God has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the 'Pran Pratishtha' exercise and that he is undertaking the special religious exercise keeping this in mind.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

108 Foot Agarbatti For Ram Lalla
108 Foot Agarbatti For Ram Lalla

People are finding unique ways to commemorate the consecration of Ram Mandir.

Sweet, Naughty Kavya
Sweet, Naughty Kavya

She'll drive you crazy with her stylish outfits.

Shivam Dube Is Now In T20 World Cup Mix
Shivam Dube Is Now In T20 World Cup Mix

'Playing after a long time and batting at No. 4 was a bit of pressure for me, but I had one thing on my mind that I had to play my style of cricket.'

What Made Rohit So Angry...
What Made Rohit So Angry...

Captain Rohit Sharma was seething in anger following his run out in the first T20 International against Afghanistan.

China 'firmly opposes external interference' in Maldives
China 'firmly opposes external interference' in Maldives

'The two sides agree to continue firmly supporting each other in safeguarding their respective core interests,' a joint statement issued at the end of Muizzu's talks with Chinese leaders said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances