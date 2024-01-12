Chief priest on PM's 11-day rites... 'He's devoted'





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began a special 11-day religious exercise ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He said God has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the 'Pran Pratishtha' exercise and that he is undertaking the special religious exercise keeping this in mind.

On PM Narendra Modi beginning an 11-day special ceremony ahead of 'pranpratishtha at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Chief Priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Acharya Satyendra Das says, "This is good... He knows the protocol and is doing this... It is good of him to be so devoted to Ramlalla..."