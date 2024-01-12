RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ayodhya: Drones, 10,000 CCTVs to be deployed
January 12, 2024  19:30
Uttar Pradesh Police will deploy drones and over 10,000 CCTV cameras to ensure security in Ayodhya on the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

Anti-drone system has also been installed to take control of any unauthorised drone in the vicinity, SP Security Gaurav Vanswal said.

DG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said over 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in Ayodhya district.

Apart from this, modern technical equipment has also been deployed to help the police force. With the help of this system, it will be easy to take control of any unauthorised drone, he said.

The DG said roads leading to the temple town are being sanitised and made encroachment-free.

From January 17 or 18, heavy vehicles will be diverted for which traffic advisory will be issued from time to time.

Additional force has also been deployed at railway and bus stations, Kumar said, adding that there will be continuous police presence.

With the coordination of the people of Ayodhya and neighbouring districts, efforts are on to make the event a historical one, the DG said.

"The world's most advanced technology system is being installed and it will be a major part of the security arrangements in Ayodhya," SP Vanswal said. -- PTI
