26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's deputy dies in Pak
January 12, 2024  00:35
The founding member of Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT), Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, is 'Confirmed Deceased', the United Nations Security Council stated.

He also served as the deputy to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

The date on which the narrative summary about Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi became available on the Committee's website was March 14, 2012, whereas it was updated on December 19, 2023.

Bhuttavi was one of the key masterminds in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The Mumbai attacks killed over 150 people and injured many more.

'Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi was a founding member of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) (QDe.118) and deputy to LeT emir Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (QDi.263). Bhuttavi served as the acting emir of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba/Jamaat-ud-Dawa (LeT/JuD) on at least two occasions when Saeed was detained,' according to the UNSC.

Moreover, he is also responsible for LeT/JuD's madrassah (religious school) network.

'Bhuttavi was also LeT/JuD's preeminent scholar, had instructed its leaders and members, and issued fatwas authorizing LeT/JuD operations. Bhuttavi helped prepare the operatives for the November 2008 terrorist assault in Mumbai, India, by delivering lectures on the merits of martyrdom operations. The Mumbai attacks killed over 150 people and injured many more. Bhuttavi is responsible for LeT/JuD's madrassah (religious school) network,' the UNSC said in a statement.

In mid-2002, Bhuttavi was in charge of establishing a LeT organisational base in Lahore, Pakistan, it further said.

He was listed on March 14, 2023, as being associated with Al-Qaida for participating in or supporting the activities of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba.

'Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi was listed on 14 March 2012 pursuant to paragraph 4 of resolution 1989 (2011) as being associated with Al-Qaida for participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of" or "otherwise supporting acts and activities of" Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118),' the UNSC stated.

Later, Saeed was detained days after the November 2008 Mumbai attacks and held until June 2009.

Following Saeed's arrest, 'Bhuttavi handled the group's day-to-day functions during this period and made independent decisions on behalf of the organisation. Saeed was also detained in May 2002', the UNSC stated.

On May 29, 2023, Bhuttavi died of cardiac arrest in Muridke, Punjab Province, while serving his sentence in Pakistan jail.

'Bhuttavi died of cardiac arrest in Muridke, Punjab Province on 29 May 2023 while he was in custody of the Government of Pakistan,' the statement said.

Yesterday, the UNSC updated that the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed is in the custody of Pakistan and serving a 78-year imprisonment sentence.

As a result of his conviction in seven terror financing cases, Saeed has been serving his sentence since February 12, 2020.  -- ANI
