Wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-Modi...: Sena on verdict
January 11, 2024  09:30
Reacting on Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's ruling that the Eknath Shinde faction was the 'real' Shiv Sena, the Rajya Sabha MP from the rival UBT faction, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that everything happens in accordance with the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
 
"I am not surprised at all. We are all aware of the saying wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai'(Whatever happens is determined by the will of God). However, after 2014, there's a new saying -- wahi hota hai Jo manzoor-e-Narendra Modi aur Amit Shah hota hai (Whatever happens is determined by the will of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah). That is what we are seeing in Maharashtra," Chaturvedi told ANI on Wednesday.
 
The Sena leader from the Uddhav Thackeray faction said the speaker's ruling was an "unfortunate compromise of ethics", as he 'overturned' what was described as 'illegal' by the Supreme Court.
 
"This is an unfortunate compromise of ethics. Something that was termed 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional' by the Supreme Court has been turned 'legal'. This is unfortunate," Chaturvedi said.

Reading out his ruling on disqualification petitions filed by Shinde-led Sena and the rival group led by Thackeray against each other's MLAs, Speaker Narwekar held that when the split in the party became evident in June 2022, it was the Shinde-led faction that was the 'real' Sena.

The Speaker also noted that no MLA of the rival Sena factions is being disqualified.
