UP to have 5 more airports, says Scindia
January 11, 2024  11:22
image
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month.

 He was speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of flight service by IndiGo from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad. Ayodhya airport will be expanded and the runway will be extended that will allow landing of bigger aircraft and operation of international flights, Scindia said. 

 The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. 

 On that day, IndiGo and Air India Express operated flights to Ayodhya. Scindia on Thursday said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month that will take the total number of airports in the state to 19. The airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot and Shravasti will come up in the state.
